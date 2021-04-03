Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.45. 132,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,433. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $135.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

