Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,087 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,087 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.94. 2,938,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average is $360.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $282.82 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

