Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.16. 135,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $134.49 and a twelve month high of $300.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.