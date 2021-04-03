Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

