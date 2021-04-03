Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,210 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.63. 208,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.97. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

