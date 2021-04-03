Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $1 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

CSX stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

