Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $10 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 8.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,111,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $7.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.97. 405,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,921. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.