Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.31 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

