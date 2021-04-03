Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VTI traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $209.28. 4,543,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,755. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

