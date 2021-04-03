Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,157 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $125.56. 3,026,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

