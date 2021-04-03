Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 33,163 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $52.52. 10,280,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,946,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

