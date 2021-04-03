Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 44,688 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,244,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

