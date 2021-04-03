Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.38. 588,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,267. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $104.82 and a one year high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.23.

