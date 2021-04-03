Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after buying an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,349. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $75.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

