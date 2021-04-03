Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Curtiss-Wright worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

