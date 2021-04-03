Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Cap of $871.51 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.31 or 0.00005549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $871.51 million and approximately $202.52 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 810.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,466,849,127 coins and its circulating supply is 263,051,697 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.