Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $769.45 million and $255.68 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00005062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,467,602,906 coins and its circulating supply is 264,544,794 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.