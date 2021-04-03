CUTcoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and $843.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00274659 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027073 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,280,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,280,569 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

