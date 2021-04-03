cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $56.62 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,661.92 or 0.09772246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.62 million and $1.17 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00328595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00091258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

