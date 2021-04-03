cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,893.09 or 0.09858789 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $58.93 million and approximately $987,511.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

