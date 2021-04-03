CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

