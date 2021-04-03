CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $16,972.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00076538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.00327685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.00773651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00091065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001512 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

