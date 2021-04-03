CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,980,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.