CyberMiles Trading 30.3% Higher This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $5.57 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00052513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00360156 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,660.75 or 0.99808922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00036194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00098575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

