DAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $61.33 million and $2.71 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

