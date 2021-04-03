DAEX Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $186,339.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

