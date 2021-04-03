DAOBet Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $235.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,266.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.41 or 0.00929705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.12 or 0.00382628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

