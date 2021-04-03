DAPS Coin Trading Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $71,186.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00678502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,302,539,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.