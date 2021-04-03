Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $230.22 or 0.00393578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $846.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.04426977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,060,657 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

