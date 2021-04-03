DATA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.23 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $4.23 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

