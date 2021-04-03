Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,420.79 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $23,420.79 and approximately $17.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020385 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

