Datamine Trading 33.3% Higher This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $587,808.95 and $19,551.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,050 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

