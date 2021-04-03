Datum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $133,454.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $133,454.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

