DATx One Day Volume Reaches $7.01 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 114.4% against the US dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

