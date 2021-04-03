Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 32.63% of Davis Select International ETF worth $94,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,780,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 604,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT opened at $24.38 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.