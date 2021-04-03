DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.25% of DaVita worth $288,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

DaVita stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.