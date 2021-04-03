DDKoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $20,501.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031577 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004838 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004942 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.