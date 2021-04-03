DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1.23 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

