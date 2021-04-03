DecentBet (DBET) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $672,737.70 and $10,633.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

