Decentraland (MANA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $311.41 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $311.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,497,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,127,313 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

