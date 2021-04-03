Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading Up 17% This Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

