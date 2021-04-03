DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $285,482.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $285,482.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004943 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.09 or 0.01781643 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022779 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,300,111 coins and its circulating supply is 54,555,029 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

