DECOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $490,901.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004898 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $845.50 or 0.01412355 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023460 BTC.

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,295,239 coins and its circulating supply is 54,552,178 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

