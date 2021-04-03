DeepBrain Chain Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00296345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

