DeepOnion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $892.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $892.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019838 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,453,074 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

