DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 1.2% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004664 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,277 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

