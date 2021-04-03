DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $848,250.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $848,250.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,114,491 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

