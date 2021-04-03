DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Hits $15.19 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $816,927.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

