Delphy Market Cap Tops $912,260.13 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $912,260.13 and approximately $78,867.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

