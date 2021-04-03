Dent (DENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $605.85 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,690,412,211 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

